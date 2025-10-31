Residents Protest Planned Expansion Of Ibadan Circular Road Project

Residents of the six communities along the Ibadan Circular Road corridor have accused the Oyo State Government of unlawful land expansion, forceful displacement, and marginalization.

They claimed that the government is planning to acquire additional 850 metres of their land for the construction of the road.

The protesting residents from the Akinyele, Ona Ara, Ido, Lagelu, Oluyole and Egbeda local government areas at the Iyaganku Press Centre of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ibadan advised the government to maintain the 150 metres already marked for the construction of the circular road.

The protesters alleged that some government officials had been going around their communities to mark additional 850 metres for the corridor of the road, aside from the 150 meters agreed with Governor Seyi Makinde.