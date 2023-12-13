Residents Protest Deplorable Road In Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The residents of adjoining communities along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway have taken to the street to protest for the immediate repair of some sections of the road

According to the human rights activists, under the auspices of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, the protesters lament about the deplorable state of the road ignored by the state government.

New Telegraph reports that some victims of road accidents in the community also joined the protest as they expressed their support for the development

They further lamented that the collapsed road had resulted in a series of accidents, leading to injuries and loss of lives on a regular basis.

Motorists and commuters were, however, stranded as the protesters blocked the Meiran end of the road, causing gridlock along the axis.

The President of the Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights, Alex Omotehinse, stated the casualties recorded on the road had increased in the past few weeks.

Accusing the security operatives of taking advantage of the bad roads to exploit motorists who use one-way, Omotehinse called on the state government to grade it in the meantime before the commencement of a proper repair.

“The government should consider road users, for now, to avoid this bad road. They should be allowed to use the one-way now and give us traffic officers that can control the road users so that there will be no room for abuse,” he added.