Residents Oppose LCDA’s Alleged Leadership Imposition

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Magodo Residents Association (UMRA) has threatened legal action against the Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) over alleged plans to impose an interim leadership.

The residents accused the Ikosi-Isheri LCDA Chairperson, Samiat Bada, of exceeding her constitutional powers by attempting to cancel a credible election and impose her preferred candidates.

The estate held its election on November 30, 2024, and the outgoing Chairman, Adebayo Alli, lost to the incumbent, Oluwole Sowole.

Alli was disqualified for campaigning and displaying his campaign billboards beyond the approved deadlines set by the electoral committee.

However, disagreements after the election led to petitions and counter-petitions, which were made available to the media.

Speaking on behalf of the residents on Tuesday, UMRA Chairman, Mr Oluwole Sowole, accused the council chairperson of bias and usurping judicial functions to nullify a credible election.

He alleged a plot to reinstate Alli and his team through the back door, adding that the election had council representatives as observers who agreed it was credible.

Sowole said the council boss convened an illegal meeting in the estate on 1 March 2025 without inviting UMRA’s legitimate leadership and residents.

He insisted the meeting was unconstitutional and illegal as it disregarded the UMRA Monthly General Meeting, which had already taken place in February.

Sowole said Bada’s comments at the meeting, attended, according to him, by less than 10 per cent of residents, were an affront to the majority, representing about 703 households.

He also stated that the seven-day timeline for election petitions had expired, yet the ousted chairman submitted his petition five weeks late.

He accused the council chairperson of appointing five of Alli’s loyalists as interim officers to help conduct another election at the end of March 2025.

Citing Lagos State estate administration laws, he said these laws explicitly prevent her from interfering in any election petition beyond seven days after the election.

“With her actions and pronouncements on March 1, she is paving the way for chaos in Unilag Estate if she is not stopped.

“We have petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, as the executive committee remains law-abiding,” he said.

Sowole maintained that the Nov. 30, 2024 election remained valid, as it complied fully with the UMRA Constitution.

“Furthermore, only a duly constituted court can set it aside. An LCDA Chairman has no role under the law.

“Mrs Bada has no legal or constitutional authority to nullify our election or impose an interim leadership.

“The illegal meeting she convened and its purported decisions are null, void, and of no consequence.

“Any further interference in UMRA affairs by Mrs Bada will not be tolerated. We will take all necessary legal steps to protect the UMRA Constitution and our mandate,” he said.

Adding his voice, Prof. Tunde Makanju, an unofficial UMRA member, said Bada lived in another estate in Magodo Phase Two and had no business interfering in UMRA’s affairs.

Makanju said it was wrong for her to set a date for imposing an interim leadership when UMRA already had valid executives in place.

He noted that Magodo had 98 Community Development Associations, most of which held elections in November. UMRA’s election timetable should be respected.

When contacted, the Ikosi-Isheri LCDA Chairperson declined to comment.

Bada said that she would rather forward the outcome of her meeting with residents, suggesting an appointment or a formal response.

In a forwarded message, Bada wrote, “That’s everything you need to know.”

The attachment contained minutes of the March 1, 2025 meeting, presided over by Bada, also known as “The Mayoress,” alongside some residents and police representatives.

The minutes, documented by an eyewitness, detailed the proceedings, mediation efforts, formation of an interim committee, and announcement of a new election date.

“A new date, Saturday, March 29, was set for the re-run election. Interested candidates are free to campaign. The Mayoress and LCDA representatives will conduct the fresh election,” it stated.

