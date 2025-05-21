Residents Of Jato-Aka Say Insecurity Receding As River Benue Rises

Share

Residents of Jato-Aka community in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State on Tuesday said that frequent attacks by suspected Fulani terrorists have reduced due to the gradual rise in the volume of River Benue waters.

Several communities in the area—including Moon, Mbaikyor, Mbadura, Kumakwagh, and Yaav—have come under siege in recent months as a result of persistent assaults by armed herdsmen. The violence has forced many residents to flee their homes, seeking refuge in makeshift shelters that are largely uninhabitable and plagued with disease outbreaks.

Houses have been set ablaze, while food items and harvested crops were destroyed during the onslaughts.

A resident of the now-deserted Jato-Aka, who spoke exclusively to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity, described the situation in Kwande as “horrific and unprecedented in the history of the local government.”

He said, “As I speak with you now, the frequency of attacks has reduced, and this is due to the rising volume of the River Benue.

“With the return of the rains, the water level is increasing, and it has become more difficult for the attackers to cross over and launch assaults. During the dry season, they find it much easier to cross the river and attack our people.

“So, life is gradually returning. However, our major challenge now is that people are still unable to return to their farms. Anyone who dares to do so risks being killed, as the assailants are still hiding in the bush.”

He also alleged that some of the attackers, disguised as herdsmen, are engaging in illegal mining activities in the area.

The resident appealed to both the state and federal governments to urgently deploy more security personnel to the area to protect lives and property. He further called for the construction of access roads to open up the rural communities and facilitate development for the people.

