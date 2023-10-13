Residents, Motorists Send SOS to Adeleke Over State of Esa-Oke, Imesi Ile Road

Residents of Esa- Oke, Obokun local Government area of Osun State have lamented the state of the road in the town. The road which they said is in a deplorable state links Esa-Oke and Imesi Ile communities. Esa- Oke is the home town of former Governor of Oyo and Minister of Justice and Anthony General of the Federation, the late Chief Bola Ige.

The deplorable condition of the road where the popular Adon- is American College of Health Technology and Sciences, Esa- Oke is sited has caused hardship to commuters, they noted. Fielding questions from journalists on the condition of the road, the owner of Naija Cuisines Lounge in Atlanta and Adonis College in Chicago, James Ademiju pleaded for the intervention of the governor who he described as a listening governor.

Ademiju who decried the danger posed by the road on the students, members of staff and residents of the area said he has been intervening in the patching of the road to make it motorable. “I am personally pleading for Governor Ademola Adeleke’s intervention as users of the road, our students and members of staff may be kidnapped or dead.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke is a listening governor and as a matter of fact his laudable achievements within the short period of time is second to none and we are very proud of His Excellency.” Also, a member of the Tipper Association of Nigeria, Esa-Oke branch, Mr Olayinka Oladele Asaba, appealed to Governor Ademola Adeleke to remember the area and repair the roads.

He lamented that the road had become a death trap for the motorists, adding that the kidnappers have been taking advantage of the deplorable condition of the road to perpetrate their devilish acts. Speaking, while patching the road, Asaba decried the bad state of the road, saying, “the government should help us fix this road.” “We’re now experiencing hardship.

Mechanics who work on our vehicles tell us that the problems we’re having are not about engines but because of the bad condition of our road.” Asaba wondered what the fate of students and staff who work in Adonis American College of Health Technology and Sciences would be, saying motorcyclists who ply the road are bitterly complaining due to perpetual road accident.

Also, a resident of the ancient town of Esa-Oke, Michael Daramola said many students of Adonis American College could no longer go to the school due to the several motorcycle accidents along the road. A bike man, Kehinde Olaolu blamed the cost of transportation on the bad road and fuel prices and the bad road. “I don’t like plying this road.

So, if you cannot pay me the amount I charge, I prefer to stay because the road is not even encouraging. It damages our bikes. Fuel price is now costly too.” Our correspondent, who was in the area, observed that the condition of the road was worse Many commuters were seen having a tough time on the road as they moved right and left to avoid the marshy parts and potholes.