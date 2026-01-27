Residents, Monarch Inaugurate NOUN Centre In Oyo Community

Amidst excitement, pomp and pageantry, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof Olufemi Peters, last Saturday in Fiditi Town, Oyo State, inaugurated a NOUN Study Centre for the residents to facilitate accessibility to higher education.

The glamorous formal public commissioning was done with the monarch, OniFiditi of Fiditi, HRM Oba Sakirulai Oyewole Oyelere, as well as, eminent dignitaries from all walks of life, in attendance.

The DVC had facilitated approval of the operating licence for the centre in the community, a gesture described by many as monumental as it has quenched the residents’ thirst for an institution of higher learning.

Many dignitaries joined the monarch at the epochal event, among them: Prof Shehu Usman Adamu; Coordinator, Fiditi Study Centre NOUN, Prof John Ademola Oluokun; Director, Centre for Human Resources Development, Kaduna, Prof Umar Aminu; Chairman BOYEF, Engr Lateef Busari; Sen Dr Bode Olajumoke; National President FIGSOSA, Engr Tade Ipadeola and Project Executive NOUN Fiditi Study Centre, Ayobami Olubiyi, as well as, and members of his committee and other top officials of NOUN from Abuja.