Residents, Marketers Cry Out Over Govt’s Demolition Order

•It’s a ploy to give away our markets to rich people, says Adedeji

• ‘Govt plans to rehabilitate, sell back to us’

•It’s not possible to react, says Environment Commissioner

The recent order of demolition of some markets and communities on Lagos Island as part of the state government’s on-going efforts to regenerate Lagos Island and deflooding project of the areas by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unsettled both marketers and inhabitants alike. ISIOMA MADIKE, who took a tour of some of the markets and communities, returned with a story of apprehension and anguish by those who are already scared about their next line of action

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had, on Sunday ordered the demolition of popular Bombata and Jankara Markets on Lagos Island. He said that the destruction of the markets was part of the on-going efforts to regenerate Lagos Island and deflooding projects of the areas. Sanwo-Olu, who gave the directive, added that the state government is building a Pumping Station, six metres by 1.2 metres to convey flood water from Thomas and Idumagbo areas into the Lagoon.

After the announcement, a team of Saturday Telegraph reporters set out to visit some of the areas affected to gauge the mood of those who either sell in the markets or live in the communities mentioned. At the Jankara Market, some of the traders, especially women, were seen wearing long faces. They told our reporters that they were still confused about their fate as it concerns the demolition of the market.

One of the women, Mrs. Bridget Adedeji, said that there were many stories making the rounds about the demolition exercise, adding that she did not know which one to believe. She said: “There was no notice given to us; it’s been demolished for quite a long time now but you will still find people selling by the sides of the market. “We just saw the government’s bulldozer that fateful day, accompanied by security agents demolishing some areas in the market, which has been fenced off waiting for reconstruction.

“Nobody has told us anything; we don’t know whether another arrangement is being made for us to be selling our goods and even while they are demolishing the market. What you are seeing here happened many weeks ago. “We had to relocate our goods temporarily outside of the main market waiting for a proper briefing on what is going on. “We were anticipating this communication from the government officials, when all of a sudden, we saw the governor with his entourage. At first, we were excited, thinking he brought good news to us.

“But surprisingly, instead of what we expected, he announced a regeneration that would necessitate total demolition. That was when it dawned on us that we are in a serious problem. “My goods, like those of others, are still here; I do not have anywhere to go; we are just looking at them. Neither the governor nor his officials have told us where they are relocating us to if at all they have such plans.

“However, we are suspecting a similar treatment meted out to others in the already demolished markets across the state whereby they would come with a lofty excuse to enable them to demolish the market but would later sell the shops in the markets to their rich cronies,’’ Adedeji said. Another, who sells plantain in the market, Mrs. Iyabo Adegboyega, said that her shop had been demolished, but that she was still selling her plantain within the vicinity.

“I do not know what the government is doing,” she lamented. But a woman selling slippers around the vicinity of the market, Mrs. Adeoye Temidayo, had a different narrative. She told our reporter that contrary to some opinions, they have been expecting transformation in the market since, saying that they were not surprised hearing the latest news from the governor. “Sanwo-Olu should come and start immediately. This demolition is long overdue.

Just take a look at this environment and tell me if this is a market befitting of humans. Even the surroundings, which have become a pool of water, have become an eyesore. “We just have to face reality and stop expressing unnecessary sentiments,” Temidayo said. The story is not entirely different at Pelewura Market. Mrs. Khadijat Adewole, who sells in the market, said there was no prior information about the proposed demolition of the market until the governor’s surprise visit.

“Many of us here are not aware of any planned demolition until now. There is nothing of such to tell you the truth; even as we speak, we are yet to be served quit notice. In fact, the authorities just collected some money from us not too long ago,” she said. A man, who identified himself only as Atanda, also said they are jittery for now. “Since Sanwo-Olu made the pronouncement, nobody has come to address us formally. We are waiting.

But, some of us already know their plan; collect the market we suffered to build and sell to the rich. “That’s their way; they keep pau- perising us, their only dividend of democracy,” he added. A pineapple seller, who identified himself simply as Abubakari, said that many stories were flying around as to why the market was being demolished. He said: “The point is that many people make their daily living from this market.

Not only that, some microfinance banks have given money to many traders to expand their businesses. I know someone who has just collected N100,000 and has not paid one kobo back.’’ The Babaloja (Leader) of the market and other key officials of the market declined comments on the development when contacted. However, one of the market elders, who pleaded anonymity, said that the demolition would not extend to all other parts of the market.

According to him, the plan by the state government was to “rehabilitate and expand the market and still give back to us. “We have been here for the past 40 years; it has become part of us, not just any market. Farmers bring in their goods straight from the farms and we sell and return the money to them to do more farming. “So, to just wake up one day and start demolishing such a place will not work. However, whatever the reason for the demolition, I believe, will be sorted out,’’ the elder said.

At Gedegede Tapa, Ikota Resettlement Scheme, residents are also apprehensive. The community is as interesting as it is repulsive. It is a slum that qualifies to be called a jungle in the city. Houses in this ghetto are largely wooden shanties interspersed with dilapidated concrete buildings. Mrs. Iyabo Adegoke, who was born in the community, told our reporter that her people were driven away from the old Maroko, when it was demolished by the then state government. She added that they did that without compensation and many who did not have a place to relocate to, came and started developing this community.

She said: “We have been here since 1990 when we were forced out of the old Maroko, I believe you still remember the story of that demolition; many died as a result of that with some forced to relocate to their villages. “Others, who had no place to run to, came to this place and started developing it. Although the community is not something we can be proud of, we are trying to develop it at our own pace since the state government doesn’t want to assist us. “At first, they started encroaching and selling parts of it to rich and famous people.

Now it’s like those people don’t want to see us around them and they have started pushing the government to fully evict us so they can totally take over our land. “Here is a mini Nigeria as one can find people from different parts of the country living happily together. “It is a shame that a government who is not interested in developing this community is talking about demolishing and sending us away; but to where if I may ask?”

Attempts to speak with the Baale in his Palace were not successful as he was said to have gone to see the governor over the planned demolition of his community. A younger man, who refused to give his name, however confirmed that they have heard the story, which, according to him, was the reason for the Baale’s visit to government house. However, a peek at the community revealed Gedegede as a ghetto in a rich man’s vicinity.

Most of the houses that have rectangular concrete-blocks squeeze many people into a single, mosquito-infested room. Other occupants manage the floor, along a narrow corridor of opposing chambers. One compound, in this arrangement known as “face me I face you”, contains over 20 people or more, and the residents coexist awkwardly. Owing to the dearth of potable water and poor sanitation in the area, residents said they continuously battle with typhoid fever, cholera and other deadly water-borne diseases.

“We lose children, even adults here regularly to typhoid and cholera,” Chin- edu, a 32-year-old mechanic from Anambra State, revealed. “We live on faeces, cook, eat and sleep on dirt. The environment is not alright at all. It’s only the grace of God that is keeping us alive.” In virtually every corner of the vicinity, heaps of refuse dumps, literally jostling for space with human beings. Yet, no one seems to bother about it.

It is, indeed, a vivid picture of what Nigerian slums have become: Empty cans, pockets of assorted food drinks, fast foods and dis-used household items. Indeed, residents of Gedegede need guts and God to cope with the challenges of daily living. Not many good roads. Streets are connected through rickety wooden bridges that screech and threaten to give way under pedestrians’ weight. Frontage and compounds of houses that have them are constantly flooded by an admixture of flood water and filth.

There is neither space nor recreational facilities for children. Drainages are filled to the brim with smelly murky waters, a situation which forces children to play on the wooden bridges, corridors of their parents’ shan- ties and anywhere they can find space. Like water, electricity is a scarce commodity in Gedegede. Whenever it comes, according to residents, it is like candlelight; hardly bright enough to see the lines of your palm.

The epileptic power supply has forced artisans out of work. Apart from fear of imminent outbreak of epidemic, however, sex trade also thrives at an alarming rate in this neighbourhood. It has a semblance of the defunct Maroko, which was regarded at a time as the most notorious slum. It also has a striking similarity with the infamous Kaduna ‘Yam’ market where no single yam is sold, except a high level ignominious sex business.

It is, in fact, the exact opposite of a modern day abode. The enclave is, indeed, an assemblage of absurdity. It is a mixture of miscreants, ruffians, gangsters and fraudsters. The interior part of the ghetto exposes one to the makeshift brothels, which bubbles with a plethora of indecent and unspeakable activities. There are several of such accommodations housing half-dressed, haggard, unkempt, fierce-looking women of all sizes, shapes and ages.

But those that know them well swore they were still ‘ready for action if a customer calls’. For the younger women, most of whom appeared tattered and frowzy, they sat in clusters with their navels on display, as well as their breasts shooting out like balloons. Although the sight of those riotous stretch-marked breasts may appear repulsive, the male folks in the community, who looked morally depraved and seemed no better, found such display sexually arousing.

The young women also wore skimpy tight skirts and shorts that exposed their thighs up to their pubic region. And like their breasts, such exposures were also repugnant. Instead of robust and succulent thighs that would spark a mutinous surge of blood through the sexual veins of any healthy man, who would be anxious to see what is hidden beyond the thighs, what was exposed were coarse, rough and stretch-marked thighs. Both young and old found breast-pumping the new fad.

It appeared that any of them that failed to expose her breasts in a very tempting manner is seen as a deviant. They are sometimes aggressive, ill-humoured, and can do anything, including stripping themselves naked to vent their anger. It does not bother them that at such a tender age their breasts had become flabby and saggy. The males are no better. They cluster in groups, looking rough and fierce. They spend their time away by drinking gin and smoking marijuana. And appear so rough and fierce that one actually must be very careful to stare at them.

Because they engage in one criminal activity or the other, they are always alert and know when a stranger comes into the community. From the look of Gedegede, not many would be sympathetic towards its demolition by the state government. The only worry is the fact that some persons in the society are already scrambling to buy up the community, given vent to the claim by inhabitants of the community that they, the rich, are inducing the government to demolish their community.

Efforts by one of our reporters to reach the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Abdulwahab, proved abortive as he did not pick the calls put through to his known telephone number. And when a text message was sent to his WhatsApp wall to react to the planned demolition of some markets and houses that are blocking drainage in the state, he simply reacted: “it’s not possible.”

Additional report from Oladipupo Awojobi