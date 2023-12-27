Residents laud Sanwo-Olu over Ikeja Along flyover bride

On record, the Ikeja railway overpass bridge is the third to be inaugurated by Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, within two months. This is aside the earlier inaugurated Ebute Metta and Yaba overpasses, which came on board in November.

Being part of the state’s soon to be inaugurated second Rail Mass Transit line (Red Line). Starting at Ajayi Farm and aligning around Airport Bus stop of the Agege motor road, the 720 metre Ikeja overpass bridge is putting an end to loss of lives occasioned by trains/human traffic interaction at the Ikeja-Along railway crossing. Speaking at the inauguration of the bridge on 20th December, 2023, Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, said the bridge would not only aid free flow of traffic in the metropolis, she added that they are parts of the states well articulated plans of making Lagos State a 21st Century Economy. Like others before it, the bridge immediately brought relief to commuters, motorists, traders and residents in and around AnifowoseIkeja community and the popular Awolowo way.

Before the conception of the bridge, the popular Awolowo way, starting from Alausa Secretariat area of the state, had its abrupt end at the railway line which runs parallel with the Agege Motor road. This made seamless transition of traffic from areas like Maryland, through Mobolaji Bank Anthony way, Oba Akran and other feeder streets into the popular highway difficult. In the face of this, motorists made emergency rat runs of streets like Modupe.