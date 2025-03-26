Residents Laud Sanwo-Olu For Reconstructing Ogba-Ijaiye Road

Share

Lagos residents and motorists who ply the OgbaIjaiye road, under IfakoIjaiye Local Government area have praised the Lagos State Government under Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the demonstrates dedication to the provision Lagosians, transportation infrastructure to ensure that enterprises thrive in the state.

Those encountered by New Telegraph Correspondent all concluded that the governor, in terms of road construction, has been fair to all divisions of the state.

Whether on the basis of senatorial district, administrative divisions, Local Government or Council Development areas, respondent at Ogba Ijaiye all concluded that the present administration has been distributing projects and appropriating policies in such a way that carries all parts along.

Hitherto, the Ogba Ijaiye road under Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government area had become an eyesore. Due to indiscriminate disposal of waste into the drainages.

The more disgusting is the fact that the area plays host to prominent formations like the Area G Police headquarters, office of the West African Examination Council, and the popular exotic Excellence Hotel.

Social-economic activities in the area had been affected. Operators of business support services around the area said accessing their shop from the opposite WAEC office has become a big problem due to the evermuddy condition of the road as a result of blocked drainages.

Some of those who operated boutiques had to relocate to safer places where it was easier for potential customers to view what they have on display and actually branch in to buy.

A middle aged man who declined to have his real name in prints, but preferred to be called Odogwu said the condition of the road has affected his business negatively.

“At a time, nobody was passing this side again. Even buses avoided this place. Those coming from Berger chose to branch off at Omole junction to Agidingbi and then connect Wempco Road, all in the attempt to avoid this our side.’ he explained.

However, Delta-born Odogwu is now full of praise for the Sanwo-Olu-led administration for the repair works done on the popular road. “I want to thank the Governor for repairing this road. Our businesses were badly affected.

But we now hope the economy will improve too, so that we can recover our losses.” He said while thanking the governor.

Generally, those who ply the road and other adjourning roads within the Ogba neighbourhood had unpleasant tales to tell. Movement within the area had become a nightmare.

Due to its high volume traffic nature, motorists often waste productive hours trying to navigate the environment us ing adjourning streets like Wemoco Road, Abisogun Leigh and Yaya Abatan streets as rat runs.

All in the effort to avoid the Ogba Ijaiye road with a traffic congestion that had almost become traditional on the route.

For those who make use of the road from Agege or Ikeja to Omole, Akiode-Grammar School, up to Ojodu Berger, it has become a norm to allocate some time for an inevitable waste in the traffic congestion.

This is because they must create an allowance for the bad portion between County-Aguda and Blue Cross hospital at Kayode Junction. Commercial drivers have had clashes with their passengers over exorbitant fares, which the former attribute boldly to the condition of the road.

For instance, when transport fare from Agege to Ojodu Berger was increased to N500 from N300, a good Samaritan had to intervene between Segun Lanleyin, a resident and a mini bus driver who plies Agege to Ojodu.

