Residents Laud NYSC For Extending Free Medical Outreach To Osun Community

Residents of Kajola, Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State, have lauded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for extending its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) medical outreach to them.

According to the beneficiaries of NYSC’s HIRD, the outreach gave them the ample opportunity to receive free medical talks, checkups, and necessary drugs, which have greatly impacted them health-wise.

The aged, artisans, and farmers who all converged at the Kajola Township Hall on Thursday received medical education from medical corps members on the care of teeth, prevention of diabetes, body pain, among others.

Speaking, the Ede North Local Government Area Inspector of the NYSC, Mrs. Agboola Naimot, said the HIRD is a program assigned to them by the NYSC headquarters, which is done quarterly.

According to Mrs. Naimot, “It’s a form of free health services being given to the aged and those who are actually in need.

“It’s a program that is assigned to us by the National Youth Service Corps headquarters. It’s a program that we carry out quarterly, and we give reports to the headquarters.

“This program is part of our Community Development Service (CDS) activities, which is why we had to converge corps members who are doctors and nurses here.”

Baale of Kajola town, Chief Yinusa Kabiru Olore, appreciated the NYSC management for bringing the HIRD program to his subjects.

He noted that at a period when illnesses are rampant in the world and individuals are struggling to contain them, the NYSC came to their rescue to render medical services.

“I am so happy that NYSC considered Kajola town out of countless communities in Ede for this HIRD program to render free medical services to my subjects.

“If we look at the world today, illnesses are everywhere, which individuals can’t handle. So, for considering us (Kajola town) and coming to our aid to rescue us from all forms of illness, this makes me happy,” he added.

He, however, enjoined residents of the town to sustain unity and peaceful coexistence among themselves, saying, “Because we maintain unity and peaceful coexistence, that is why this opportunity came to us. Let’s maintain this tempo.”

Echoing a similar views, the Asiwaju of Kajola, Chief Ayobami Agboola, praised the NYSC for reaching out to a rural community like Kajola.

“This outreach is timely and very commendable. Many of our people cannot afford proper healthcare, and what the NYSC has done today is nothing short of a blessing. I sincerely thank the corps members and their coordinators for this effort.

“I urge our people not to take this for granted, health is wealth. Let us act on what we have learnt and use this opportunity to improve our well-being,” he said.

Speaking as well, Chairman of the Kajola Community Landlords’ Association, Pastor Daniel Agbolade, charged participants of the NYSC’s HIRD to put into practice what they have learnt from the medical talk.

He noted that fear of God, love of neighbors, and unconditional cooperation for the development of Kajola town should be prioritized by all residents.