Residents Laud Adeleke’s Govt Over 3.6KM Iwo Dual Carriageway

…Infra-City Roads Interventions

…3.6KM Iwo dual carriageway 50 per cent completed—Osun govt

…Says 55.6KM Iwo/Osogbo/Ibadan road is splitted to three contractors for speedy completion

The Osun State Government has divided the 55.6-kilometre Iwo/Osogbo/Ibadan road project among three contractors in a strategic move aimed at accelerating its completion and easing transportation challenges between Osun and Oyo States.

The government said the decision was designed to fast-track delivery, improve connectivity, and stimulate economic activities around the express corridors.

This is just as residents of Iwo commended the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke over the construction of the 3.6-kilometre dual carriageway in the town and ongoing infrastructural interventions across the ancient city.

They described the projects as a significant boost to mobility, safety, and local economic growth with other communities and Oyo State, saying “the road upgrades will improve traffic flow, enhance access to businesses and public institutions and signal renewed commitment to grassroots development by the Adeleke-led administration.”

Osun State Government, through the Director of Highways, Engr. Moruf Ojebode, speaking with newsmen yesterday during inspection of the ongoing 3.6KM dual carriage way in Iwo, Osun State, noted that Adeleke set an infrastructural pace in Iwo by constructing the first dual carriage way in the town.

According to him, “This administration awarded 3.6KM dual carriage way from Odo-Ori market to Oja-Oba to the post office. From Oja Oba, we have the spot that leads to Oluwo’s palace; this is phase one of the project in Iwo.

“We have a second phase, which has not commenced, that is from Post office to Adeeke, Iwo/Ibadan road, but the phase one, the success we have on the road is 50%, the drainage has been completed, we have the walkway and the median that are ongoing.

“We have internal roads that have been completed in Iwo, which are Ansarudeen to Puti road, Fesu Agbowo road, Post office to Oke-Ifa, Army junction to Jagun Ode road, and Junction Osogbo to Oke-Ola road. These roads are added tothe dual carriageway, this administration will set a pace for the dual carriageway in Iwo too.”

Speaking about the Osogbo/Iwo/Ibadan road, Ojebode disclosed that, “The 55.6KM project has been divided into three and has been awarded to three contractors, namely: Pecular Ultimate Concerns, Kimzee Global Resources and A’skorg Integrated Service Limited. The contractors will be mobilised this month, and the work will commence on the road.”

Commending the Adeleke’s infrastructural drive, the Chairman of Iwo Board of Trustees, Prof Lai Olurode, disclosed that, “As the president of the Iwo Board of Trustees, we have had occasions to engage the governor, to appreciate him for the good job that he is doing in Iwo, even though we expected him to have done more in Iwo, but he’s constructing dual carriages Way, the first of its kind in the Iwo local government.

“Though in terms of length, it’s just a 3.6-kilometre road from Odori to Adeke, the Adeke portion is yet to be implemented, but we believe that this is the first phase, and that the other phase will be commenced and will be completed before election time. So, what are the fallouts of these massive road projects? First of all, I want to once again appeal to the good people of Iwo, whose properties, which run into billions of Naira, had to give way for the massive road project.”

Rating Adeleke’s government, he said, “In terms of development, that is, in terms of the contractual relationship between the people and the state, in this state, the Osun state government, there seems to be, to some extent, a fulfilment of a gentleman’s agreement between the people of Iwo and the state government.

“In terms of the fulfilment of the terms of that, because government itself is in a contract, it’s like, I have my ballot, give you, trust me with your ballot paper, if you trust me with your ballot paper, I will deliver the following social services to you. You can say, promise education, which was what Awolowo did in the fifties in this Old western region, and people trusted him.

This time around, I don’t want to deny the governor the product of his delivery of social services.

“In this context, road infrastructure. You can see the Adeleke revolution in Osun state, in terms of road construction, from what I’ve seen in other towns, and I see it happening in Iwo.”

He urged Adeleke to concentrate on the completion of the Osogbo/Iwo/Ibadan road so as to connect the township roads to it to be more efficient in usage.

Also, the Iyaloja of Iwo land, Chief Mujidat Sarumi, said the ongoing road project, when completed, will improve the economic activities of the community.

“This project is a very laudable one, it is opening our economy to a diverse community. I want to urge our people to vote for Adeleke for a second term in office. This will make him do more for us in Iwo.”

A resident, Mrs Taofeekat Iris implored the contractor handling the project to speed up work so that economic activities can pick up on time along the corridor.

A member of the National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kamoru. Ashafa said the road will go make it easy for them and reduce the cost of repair of their vehicles when completed, saying, “this road is like a village road before, and it makes our vehicles spoil due to it deplorable State, but I am sure it will be things of the past.”