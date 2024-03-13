Residents Lament as Outages Cripple Businesses in N’East

Poor power supply worsened by insurgency has continued to affect business and other activities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. The states are the worst affected by the activities of insurgency in the North East where critical assets, including power transmission lines, have been destroyed.

In Borno, the transmission line from the national grid supplying Maiduguri and its environs had been destroyed, while the newly-constructed 50-megawatt station constructed by NNPC, has developed problems and has been undergoing repairs for the past two weeks.

Residents now depend on generators, a development that has crippled many businesses including nightlife in the town with a 10 pm curfew, while nobody is allowed in or out of the city by 8 pm. Musa Abubakar, who sells drinks and ice water, said things are not easy and one has to buy diesel at about N2,000 per litre to keep business going. He said: “With the current hot weather and fasting period, people are buying a sachet of ice block for N250 or N200, depending on the quantity.