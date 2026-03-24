Residents Hail Eno As Work Begins On Dilapidated Uyo Streets

For decades, life on Udoette Street and its adjoining roads in Uyo has been defined by hardship, particularly for students of the University of Uyo residing in the area.

What should have been a basic amenity remained a distant dream. During the rainy season, the situation often worsened, as flooding, muddy stretches, and impassable roads made movement difficult and, at times, unsafe.

Economic activities were significantly disrupted, with businesses forced to shut down whenever heavy rains occurred. A once-thriving market along Udoekong Street, located a short distance from Udoette, frequently ground to a halt under such conditions.

Frustration mounted over time, prompting residents and students to turn radio platforms into channels for daily appeals for government intervention. “There was hardly a day without complaints on air,” recalled Mr. Ubong Udo, a resident. “We just wanted the government to hear us.