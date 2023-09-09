Residents Give Ogun Council Boss 48 Hours To Account For Allocation

Residents of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State have given the council chairman, Mr. Babatunde Emilola-Gazal a 48-hour ultimatum to account for all the allocations he had received from the Federal Gov- ernment in the last two years.

The ultimatum to Emio- la-Gazal by the residents is contained in a notice posted around Ijebu-Ode town on Thursday, saying in the event of his failure to do so, he should resign from office. Issued by those who referred to themselves as Concerned Residents, the notice reads: “Gazal must go, Gazal must go, Gazal must go.

Explain to the Ijebus what you have done with the collected federal allocation according to your claim. “You are hereby given 48 hours to furnish the Ijebus how you spend the allocations. Failure to do this will lead to protest within the local government. By concerned citizens”.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Emilola-Gazal who is also the chairman of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state has continued to stay away from office to avoid being attacked by angry residents. Emilola-Gazal had while reacting to the allegation made by his counterpart in Ijebu East Local Government; Mr. Wale Ade- dayo absolved Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting funds due to all the councils from the Federal Government.

The embattled council boss had recently led his colleagues last Tuesday to beg Governor Abiodun over the outburst of Adedayo who had since been suspended from office for alleging that the state chief executive was withholding their allocation. A resident of Ijebu-Ode, Mr. Adeola Balogun, insisted that Emilola-Gazal should explain the finances of the council since he prostrated to the governor in disapproval of Adedayo’s claim.