Residents Get Set As The November 11 Bayelsa Governorship Election Approaches

With just a week to the Bayelsa State November 11 Gubernatorial Election, the state is getting ready for the activity while campaigns seem to be slowing down. Unlike the force that was deployed during the 2019 governorship election in the state, the 2023 campaign is less forceful. During the 2019 election, the David Lyon/ Seriake Dickson factor held sway as Bayelsans, not minding the political parties, were ready to vote out anybody that Dickson brought and they succeed- ed in massively voting for David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not minding the party.

For them, anybody that will be supported by Dickson must not get to Creek Haven and old women and men came out in large number to vote for David Lyon. But for the Supreme Court judgment that disqualified Lyon’s running mate, he would have been there now and may be would have used the power of incumbency to get second term, but all that is history now as the current governor, who is the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, made it to Creek Haven and is still planning to be returned to power as the November election approaches.

Of course, Bayelsa politics is not always an easy walk over as it was always characterized by lots of violence in the time past, but in recent times, the sound of guns have reduced in the state though some killings took place in Nembe during recent primary elections. But by and large, the state is relatively peaceful and it is believed that the election will also tow the same line.

About The Big Three:

For this governorship election, there are three major contenders in the state. They are the candidates of the APC, PDP and the Labour Party. Although there are others, looking at their mode of campaign, they might be seeking positions. For the candidate of the PDP, Douye Diri the incumbent, some people believing that he is going to win with landslide, especially as he is a sitting governor. Ordinarily Diri ought not to be afraid of any contender, but he seems to be afraid of the candidate of the APC, Timipre Sylva, which we gathered, was why PDP allegedly sponsored some court cases to disqualify him.

For them with the APC at the center, it is not going to be a walk over for the incumbent. Also, the PDP is campaigning against Sylva with a security outfit he established as the then governor of the state known as Famu Tamgbe which means kill and throw away. For the incumbent, he has done some few roads connecting rural communities to the metropolis though those projects, including others, didn’t get enough publicity that they required because Diri believes in acting and not talking.

He once told some journalists that he will be debasing his office if he meets with every group including the media as he said that he has media aides that would do that. So as the campaign went on, he tried to now convince people that he did some projects and people wonder when they were actually done. While he said he was able to connect some communities to Yenagoa, most of the internal roads are in bad shapes, which might work against him during the November 11 election.

Sylva:

Timipre Sylva, Opu Badi 1, who recently served as the minister of state for petroleum resources, has been campaigning, going round the state just like his PDP and Labour Party counterparts, but for most Bayelsans, he didn’t bring anything to the state, when he was a minister, and they believe this might work against him at the polls. Sylva has assured that some things that happened when he was not all that exposed would not happen again with his level of exposure now.

Of course, the peace that is being enjoyed in the state today actually started when Sylva was in office, when he involved the late president Musa Yar’Adua to engage some militants in discussions, which led to the granting of presidential amnesty of ex -agitators that eventually brought peace to the region, not only Bayelsa State. Sylva made it clear that he has put all measures on ground to win.

He was once dropped from the list of governorship candidates in the state, but he recently got a court judgment in his favour and his name was returned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Of course, before that, the PDP had used the delisting of his name to campaign in many communities making people believe that he has been disqualified.

Eradiri:

For Eradiri, the youngest of them all, he is not having so much money to throw around like his counterparts, but he has canvassed for votes in almost all the creeks of the state with many youths volunteering to follow him. For them, he is a youth and the only candidate that presented a blueprint immediately he started campaigning before others emulated him. His major challenge might be lack of funds to throw around during the election because for Bayelsans, the highest bidder wins the election in the state but Udengs Eradiri doesn’t have money to throw around.

While the incumbent has enough money to run his campaign, the former minster also has funds for his campaign, but for Eradiri, he is using his little hard earned money to run his campaign. By and large, the d-day is already here and the state is already politically charged and no one knows what the outcome of the election is going to be. It was gathered that in some of the campaigns of the PDP, people were not given the opportunity to present their needs as the candidates and others will speak and the campaign will come to an end.

For the PDP, victory will be theirs, for the APC, they will take over the state and for Eradiri, he will try his best to convince Bayelsans that there is need to try a new and younger hand. But until November 11, 2023, all hands must be on deck to make sure that a governor that the people will willingly vote for emerges. It is obvious that the election will not be a walk over from all indications.