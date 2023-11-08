Residents Flee, Shop Closed As Armed Thugs Beat Soldier To Stupor In Osun

A Soldier of the Nigerian army ( name withheld) was on Tuesday evening beaten to a stupor by a group of armed thugs led by a man simply identified as Gbedu in Iree, Boripe Local Government of Osun State.

The cause of what happened between the beaten soldier and the thugs is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report but, a video clip obtained revealed that the incident happened at the Osun State Polytechnic, junction of the town.

In the video clip, the thugs one of them identified as Gbedu were beating the soldier before his colleagues later surfaced to rescue him from the scene of the incident.

Speaking with our reporter, an eyewitness account stated that, he could not say what went wrong between the feuding parties but, said all efforts to prevail on the thugs to water down the beating of the soldier was to no avail.

According to him, the soldier was beaten silly to the point of swimming in his own pool of blood before being rescued by his colleagues adding that, the hoodlums were led by Gbedu who is a notorious thug in the town.

However, as at the time of filing in this report, soldiers have reportedly taken over the poly junction and residents and traders in the area are said to have fled for fear of molestations.

Residents are now leaving in fear as they reportedly hurriedly closed their doors and locked up their shops while the whole scene got deserted.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Osun Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

According to her, “Some miscreants in Iree attacked some personnel of the Nigerian Army who were on a mission to Osun State Polytechnic, Iree and wounded some of them. What led to the attack was still sketchy.”