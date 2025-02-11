Residents Flee Rivers Community As Cultists Attack Military Post

Share

The residents of the Okporowo community in Igbu Orlukwor clan, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State have fled their homes over fear of reprisal attack by military personnel who were attacked by cultists.

The incident occurred while another set of cultists embarked on a killing spree in Emuoha Local Government, killing seven persons and forcing the council boss to announce an N30 million on the perpetrators of the killing.

The military personnel were on duty on Monday 10th February 2025 at a security post guarding pipelines, which are sometimes attacked by suspected oil thieves when the cultists opened fire at them, injuring one of the soldiers.

The other soldiers, who were taken by surprise, however, returned fire from the direction it was coming from, and succeeded in repelling the attack, forcing the cultists to flee.

The suspected cultists are said to be members of Greenland, whose members are known as Greenlanders in the cult underground and continuously at war with Icelanders.

The source said that the presence of the military personnel was hindering the cultist’s intention to attack the said pipeline managed by an oil company in the community.

The source added that the mastermind of the attack is a cult leader who has been declared wanted by security operatives due to his criminal activities that threaten peace and security in Igbor Orlukwor Clan in particular and Ahoada East in general.

As a result of the incident, residents of the area have started leaving the community over fear of reprisals by the military who have started a manhunt for the cultists.

The source said: “There is an ongoing manhunt for the Greenland members who attacked the military personnel. Soldiers are combing the bushes and surrounding areas to fish out the perpetrators.

“And so, there is this fear in the community that the militarily will take out their anger on the people of the community if they are unable to apprehend the cult members.”

