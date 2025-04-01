Residents Flee Benue Community Over Fresh Attacks

Share

Following a series of attacks and killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen, the residents of Olena in Asa community, Otukpo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, have fled their homes.

New Telegraph recalls that the community has been under siege for the past four days, with several people killed and many others abducted.

A resident who spoke under the guise of anonymity confirmed that villagers were forced to flee their homes on Monday night, March 30, after realizing that no help was coming.

The resident, who is now seeking refuge in a neighboring community, Upu, described the situation as dire.

“I escaped with my family last night. At the moment, we have all vacated our community. Olena has been under attack for days now.

“They have killed and kidnapped several people. We have been crying for help, but no security agents have come to our rescue.

“I barely managed to escape with my life and my family tonight. Olena is under serious attack as we speak.”

Our reporter obtained video clips showing residents fleeing their homes on Monday night as gunshots and screams filled the air.

The attackers have reportedly been terrorizing the community unchallenged, raising concerns over the security situation in Benue State.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies are yet to respond to the distress calls from the affected community.

