Residents Flee As Cult Clash Claims Three Lives In Rivers Community

Share

A deadly clash between two rival cult groups in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, has claimed the lives of three persons, creating a panic that forced some residents to flee the area.

According to a resident of the area, one of the warring cult groups had carried out an attack which claimed the lives of two persons, noting that the attack prompted a retaliatory attack that claimed one life.

During the clash, there were sounds of gunshots that lasted for several minutes, while residents who hid in their homes sent messages to their loved ones to avoid returning home until the situation calmed down.

One of the deceased was a cultist known as ‘Small Lighter,’ who had allegedly been terrorising the area.

Spokesperson, State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident and said three people died in the bloody encounter.

Iringe-Koko said: “Yes, I can confirm the cult clash. Three persons were killed and three suspects were arrested.

“From the information available to me, one of the suspects called ‘Small Lighter’, who has been terrorising the Eleme axis killed one person from the other cult. So, in retaliation, they went after him and killed him. One other was killed earlier, so, three persons in all.

“Our men (Police) have been deployed to the area and calm has been restored. The investigation is ongoing to fish out other fleeing suspects and ensure they are prosecuted.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Eleme LGA, Mr Brian Gokpa has appealed to Onne youths to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands, stressing his readiness to support security operatives in apprehending and prosecuting the masterminds.

Share

Please follow and like us: