Residents Flee As Another Fuel Tanker Explodes Near Police Station In Niger

Share

There was pandemonium in Kontagora Town of Niger State, Sunday night when a fuel laden heavy duty tanker vehicle exploed while offloading its content in a fuel station, causing fears of major casualties.

New Telegraph learnt the fuel station which is located a few meters from the ‘B’ Division of the Nigeria Police, Kontagora, in Kontagora Local Government Area belongs to A.A Rano.

An eyewitnesses report has it that the explosion occurred when Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as fuel, was being offloaded from the tanker.

The explosion which was said to have caused a huge inferno, caused pandemonium as it was gathered that, other fuel storage tanks at the station were still containing fuel, thereby raising fears of a possible escalation.

Confirming the explosion, the Niger State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kuma Tsukwam, yesterday pointed out that his men were able to nip the explosion in the bud and prevented human casualty.

According to him, “after the explosion occurred, our people were able to nip it in the bud. They have condoned the area and luckily there was no casualty.

“The tanker busted into flames and I think it was lack of safety measures; safety valve, but we were able to condone the area. It was inside the petrol station and they drove all passersby and vehicles from entering the station. Yes it happened.

“Our major concern was that there was no casualty. They must maintain their safety precautions, it is inevitable.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

