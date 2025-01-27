Residents Feeling Impact Of Our Fight Against Terrorism, Banditry –Military

Share

The military insists the war against terrorism and banditry in the North West is being progressively and steadily won by troops. General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, said this at the 2024 annual West African Social Activities (WASA) in Sokoto at the weekend.

According to him, the fight against banditry has led to the killing of many bandit leaders. Ajose attributed the recent successes to the strategic deployment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Special Intervention Battalion VII in Gudu, along with new Nigerian Air Force (NAF) air assets and other combat enablers, which have served as force multipliers in operations in Sokoto State.

The military chief said the successes recorded in the fight against terrorism and banditry in the area have boosted the confidence of the locals in the Army. Ajose emphasised the importance of vigilance and security consciousness, urging troops to remain professional and disciplined.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu said progress is being made in the battle against the security challenges facing the North West. He praised troops for their commitment to onslaught against banditry and other forms of criminality in the region.

Aliyu, represented by his Special Adviser on Career and Security Matters, Ahmed Usman, confirmed the elimination of some bandits and their camps destroyed in the state.

WASA is an event to foster social interaction and camaraderie among officers, soldiers, and their families. Ajose said the event to further strengthen the bond of relations between and among officers, soldiers, and the civil populace through social interactions and display of cultural activities.

According to him, the history of the event dates back to 1901 the incorporation of Nigeria into West African Frontier Force due to the diverse cultural inclination of West African soldiers.

