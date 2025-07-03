Residents, Drivers, Commuters Jubilate As Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Roads In Agege, Ikotun-Igando

The Lagos State Government yesterday inaugurated the reconstructed Abaranje Road in Ikotun-Igando Local Council Development Area and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Old Dopemu) Road in Agege Local Government Area.

The 3.86km Abaranje Road in Alimosho Local Government is a major arterial that provides access from the densely populated Abaranje community to Igando on LASU-Iba Road in Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the reconstruction of the Abaranje Road further demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the administration to continually energise the local economy by providing essential infrastructure that promotes development across the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said the Lagos State Government is determined to bring relief to residents and make commuting pleasurable for the people. Sanwo-Olu noted that aside from the roads commissioned today, Alimosho has a fair share of road projects completed by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led Administration.

The roads include Akesan Obadore Road, Ishefun Camp-Davies Road with a Jetty, Lagos-Ogun State Boundary Road (Phase 2), Agric Access Road (Bamidele Kasali/Disu Ekunrin Road) and Isuti Road. Disclosing that the administration has also embarked on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of about 28 others, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the projects include Akesan Igando Road; Ijegun-Ijagemo Road; Ile-Eja, Ola-Iya/Ajibola Hassan, Alhaji MustaphaOlu Adeyanju with Bridge, Rabiatu Ogedengbe Road Network; Oke-Anu /Ezenwaobi Streets; Famakin Road; Rilwan Onifade/ Osidele Streets in Ikotun; Rabiatu Ogedengbe; Alhaji Waidi Ewenla, and many others.

“Many other roads are also undergoing routine maintenance and palliative works simultaneously within Alimosho,” he added.