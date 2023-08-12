Residents Doctors Speak On Decision To Call Off Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has explained the decision to call off its 17-day nationwide strike that began on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

NARD President, Dr Emeka Orji who spoke on Saturday said the strike was called off after the Federal Government took considerable action to meet the physicians’ demands.

According to Mr Orji, the NARD National Executive Council decided to call off the strike since the government has begun to address some of their concerns.

“We had a meeting at the villa and with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday and we see that they are willing to meet our demands, and for the interest of the people and the country, we have to suspend the strike.

“For now, the government has released the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund, and has started work on the circular on one-for-one replacement because they sent a letter to the Chief Medical Directors to provide some documents, and some CMDs have sent it the documents required, so we hope that the one-for-one replacement of doctors will take effect soon.

“The circular on one-for-one replacement would address the manpower shortage and, hopefully, this will take effect in the next two weeks.”

According to NEW TELEGRAPH, NARD members halted their indefinite strike on Friday night after the NEC discussed their demands and the steps the government is taking to address them.

To examine the progress made over the previous two weeks, the doctors are instructed to resume on Saturday by 8 am.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that on July 26, the doctors started an ongoing strike to emphasise their demands.

The doctors are demanding the following: immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund; immediate release of the one-for-one replacement circular; payment of skipping arrears; an upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure by full salary restoration to the 2014 value of CONMESS; payment of the arrears of consequential adjustment of minimum to the omitted doctors; and reversal of the downgrading of the membership certificate by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, among others.

Orji had previously stated to The PUNCH that the minimal requirements for ending the indefinite strike were the publication of the circular for the one-for-one replacement of clinical staff and the payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund.