Residents Displaced As Rain Wreck Havoc, Damage Radio Station In Ibadan

Some residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have been thrown into financial crisis as rain that fell, accompanied by storms, wrecked havoc in some parts of the ancient city, displacing the occupants.

Investigation revealed that some houses and structures worth millions of naira were affected in some communities.

Some of the affected communities includes Alaaka, Igbonna and other neighboring communities along the Apeteq-Awotan-Akufo Road in Ido local government area.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity, said the incident occured on Friday evening during the rain.

He called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to the aid of the victims.

According to him, “Some houses were affected in our area as a result of heavy rain that wrecked havoc in our community.

“I can count five buildings; some other structures were affected. Some people have been displaced as a result of this incident.

“I want to appeal to NEMA and SEMA to please come to the aid of the victims. It will go a long way to assist them”.

It was also gathered that some equipment at Noble 107.1 FM Ibadan were affected. As of the time of filing this report, the radio station has been off air as a result of the incident since Friday.

A staff of the radio station who spoke on the condition of anonymity also confirmed the incident, saying, “I don’t know about any other radio stations, I can tell you that we have been off air since yesterday.

It affected some of our equipment at Noble 107.1 FM Ibadan. We are trying to put things together now for us to get back on air”, he said.