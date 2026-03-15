Some residents of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have been thrown into financial crisis as rain that fell, accompanied by storms, wreaked havoc in some parts of the ancient city, displacing the occupants.

Investigation revealed that some houses and structures worth millions of naira were affected in some communities as a result of the heavy rain.

Some of the affected communities included Alaaka, Igbonna, and other neighboring communities along the Apete -Awotan -Akufo Road in the Ido Local Government Area.

A resident of the area who pleaded for anonymity said that the incident occurred on Friday evening during the rain.

He called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to come to the aid of the victims.

According to him, “Some houses were affected in our area as a result of heavy rain that wreaked havoc in our community. I can count five buildings; some other structures were affected.

Some people have been displaced as a result of this incident. “I want to appeal to NEMA and SEMA to please come to the aid of the victims.

It will go a long way to assist them”. It was also gathered that some equipment at Noble 107.1 FM, Ibadan, was affected. As of the time of filing this report, the radio station has been off air as a result of the incident since Friday