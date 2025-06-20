Residents Commend Abiodun As Ogun Intensifies Work On Ijebu-Ode Roads Reconstruction

Share

As the Ogun State government intensifies efforts on the re-construction of roads in Ijebu-Ode and its environs, residents of the town have commended the government for giving the town a facelift in the area of a good road network and other social amenities.

The residents who bared their minds in a chat with newsmen said critical infrastructure in the ancient town had been in a downward trend for a long time, but the narratives have changed since the inception of the present administration.

A resident of Tam-Balogun, one of the roads under construction in the town, Mr. Oduwole Lawrence, recalled the harrowing experience he and his neighbours went through in the past, especially during the rainy season, adding that with the construction of the road, life would return to normal for those living in the area.

“The government is doing well, and I love everything they are doing about the roads because roads are one of the amenities people need to move forward.

“Before now, each government had its own plan for infrastructure, but this time around, in a year or two, Ijebu-Ode has developed significantly regarding roads,” he said.

Another resident of the area, Miss Dayo Oluwaremilekun, noted that with the reconstruction of the road by the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration, the fear of flooding during the rainy season is over.

“Honestly, to be candid, the construction of this road is a great relief to those of us living in this area because in the past, especially during the rainy season, we could not go out, and this affected our movement. But now we thank God we can walk freely; we want to thank the state government for this,” she said.

At the 12.5-kilometer Obalende-Abeokuta road, a resident, Alhaji Kehinde Moshood Sanni, thanked Governor Abiodun for embarking on the reconstruction of the road, which he said had been in a deplorable condition for a long time, urging the governor to continue with his good works.

Similarly, Ojoye Ademolu, another resident of the Obalende-Abeokuta road, who could not hide his excitement about the ongoing reconstruction of the road, said that the road, when completed, would bring joy to the people of the area.

“We are happy; we have been suffering prior to this particular time. Now, we are glad that the road is being reconstructed. All we ask for is for the contractor to hasten up and complete it on time so that we can be even happier,” he said.

Speaking on the progress of work done so far on the roads, the site engineer for Fort Hermon, the construction company handling the projects, Michael Umeh, said work has been intensified on the 0.85-kilometer Tam-Balogun road, 1.1-kilometer Osinubi road, and the 12.5-kilometer Obalende-Abeokuta road.

He said clearing the project site, excavation, stone base work, and construction of drainage systems have been completed and are ready for asphalting, noting that rain is the major constraint impeding the speed of work.

