Residents Close Shops, Flee As Armed Thugs Beat Soldier To Stupor In Osun

A soldier (name withheld) was on Tuesday evening beaten to stupor by a group of armed thugs led by a man simply identified as Gbedu in Iree, Boripe Local Government of Osun State. Though the cause of fracas between the soldier and the thugs is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, but a video clip obtained revealed that, the incident happened at the Osun State Polytechnic junction in the town.

In the video clip, the thugs, one of whom was identified as Gbedu were seen beating the soldier before his colleagues later surfaced to rescue him from the scene. Speaking with our reporter, an eyewitness stated that, he could not say what really went wrong between the feuding parties but, said all efforts to prevail on the thugs to water down the beating of the soldier was to no avail.

According to him, the soldier was beaten silly to the point of swimming in the poll of his own blood before he was rescued by his colleagues, adding that the hoodlums were led by Gbedu who is a notorious thug in the town. However, as at the time of filing this report, soldiers have reportedly taken over the poly junction and residents and traders in the area are said to have fled for the fear of molestations.

Residents are now leaving in fear as they reportedly closed their doors and locked up their shops hurriedly, while the whole environment is deserted. When contacted, the spokesperson for Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

According to her, “Some miscreants in Iree attacked some personnel of the Nigerian Army who were on a mission to Osun State Polytechnic, Iree and wounded some of them. What led to the attack is still sketchy.”