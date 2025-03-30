Residents Cheer As Sanusi Led Post-Eid-Prayer Procession

Share

Hundreds of Kano State residents thronged the streets, cheering the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, as he led the traditional post-Eid prayer procession, chanting, “There is only one Emir in Kano.”

The traditional procession after Eid prayers was not among the events banned by the police.

The Emir proceeded with the customary post-Eid prayer Durbar as an alternative way to meet with his subjects and greet them, as the main Durbar where he would have had the opportunity to address the Kanawa was banned.

The Emir set out from the Eid prayer ground at Kofar Mata, passing through Kofar Wambai, Zage, and Shahuchi before arriving at Gidan Shattima, where he was received by Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other government officials.

The massive crowd that gathered to welcome the Emir expressed great joy as they watched him and his entourage pass by.

