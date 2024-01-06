Residents, Business Owners Pray For Lasting Peace In Ogun Communities

As Nigerians joined the world to celebrate the New Year 2024, the residents of Iparafu-Iraye community in the Shagamu area of Ogun State are calling for permanent peace in their community after the January 19th and September 20th 2022 crisis in their homes where hell was let loose in the community of over 20,000 people and became a theatre of ‘’war’ following attacks by alleged paid assassins and hoodlums which unleashed mayhem on the residents as they shot, maimed , desecrated the ancestral crown and destroyed properties of their perceived enemies.

The violence was such that gave the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led government sleepless nights but following the peace which have been brokered between the warring parties, the government and the people of the communities can now heave a sigh of relief, go about their businesses without fear as well as sleep with both eyes closed.

Speaking about the conflict, a resident of Ipaye –Iraye, one Gbenga Dada said; ‘’We want lasting peace in our community.

We heard that the warring factions have decided to do away with violence and embrace peace and we are happy about this because our community was overtaken by hired hoodlums and they unleashed terror on the residents while they mercilessly murdered and mutilated the dead body of one Temitope Ariyo and we later saw his body stuffed inside a sack and dumped in a bus.

It was a gory sight. “Also, one Fatia Balogun Adakale, a father of three of was killed. A prince was not spared by the hoodlums as he was beaten up mercilessly and was forced to wear the crown as well as paraded, mocked and disgraced.

“He almost lost his life even though he suffered untold beating and left with wound all over his body. “The violence was so much that policemen sent to maintain law and order were not spared as they were attacked and harmed.

“It was the intervention of a combined police team that were able to chase out the rampaging hoodlums that had taken over the community.

“All we want is progress and lasting peace and we appreciate that the police and the government are ensuring that the killings, violence and the destructions have been brought to a halt.”

Speaking about the peace initiative in Iraye, a member of the royal family in Iparu- Iraye, Chief Balogun Kalejaiye said; ‘’We are the Mayangbe and Bolumade royal family of Iraye Owa . The families have met and the issues are being resolved. The peace initiatives started since last year.”

Also, following decade long dispute which have been settled and peace initiative by the Ajangboju Koniwo Agbogbo Akindipe family in regards to Ajegunle, Onse, Olose, Kajola , Iboro, Ajibawo, Oke-Ore, Maku, Olorunda and Olorunleke communities Ogun state, a resident who identified himself as Jimoh Fatia said ‘’We are happy about the peace initiatives by the Ajangboju Koniwo Agbogbo Akindipe family and Fatusi Ogedengbe family, everybody wants peace and progress.