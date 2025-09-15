Resident Medical Doctors’ Strike And Matters Arising

No fewer than 2,412 patients have received free eye medical treatment at the David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, Ebonyi State from February 2025 till date. In a related development, a total of 179 surgeries have been performed free of charge at the institution within the period under review.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution Professor Jesse Uneke, made the disclosure yesterday while conducting journalists round the eye center on a facility tour in the institution. The facility tour witnessed visitation to major departments of the center namely renal center, Institute for Eye Health and Visual Sciences, International Institute for Cancer Research among others.

Uneke who also doubles as a Professor of Medical Parasitology and Research Policy, said that the institution has continued to offer free eye services at the facility noting that research has commenced at the center to understand the major eye challenges confronting the people.

“Today we invited you people to come and see some of the achievements recorded at the eye center of the institution. Total number of persons attended to from February to August 2025 ranged from 307 to 391 per month”, he said.

the medical workforce in federal health institutions, have in recent years staged repeated industrial actions, due to the poor and parlous working conditions. For instance, on October 19, 2018 a new study revealed by healthnews.africa in the journal Human Resources for Health, revealed that poor staff welfare was the leading cause of strikes in Nigeria’s health sector.

Unfortunately, some six years later the situation has not improved. The researchers asked doctors that attended the West African College of Physicians (WACP)/Royal College of Physicians (RCP) Millennium Development Goal 6 Partnership for African Clinical Training (M-PACT) course.

The results showed poor staff welfare was cited by 16.7% as the commonest cause of strikes in the healthcare system. Other causes cited were salary issues (13.9%), leadership and management (13.9%), poor hospital infrastructure (11.1%), poor guidelines and services (11.1% each) and interprofessional disputes (5.6%).

The factors highlighted that: “Poor staff welfare, salary and leadership/management and governmental inability to implement agreements were the common causes of healthcare worker strikes in this study,” the researchers reported. They noted that the strikes resulted in disruption to service delivery and training programmes, increased morbidity and mortality of patients and loss of confidence in the hospitals and the healthcare professions.

In order to avert future strikes the study recommended that the Federal Government should respect agreements made with the management of healthcare institutions, implement the National Health Act and ensure that only leaders and managers who are formally trained are appointed to healthcare management positions.

It also enjoined the government to ensure that salaries and financial remuneration are fair and paid on time, improve the work environment by providing necessary work tools and equipment and improve the welfare of staff, especially those working in difficult environments.

The government should also standardise training programmes in all institutions. Going forward, the government should prioritise standard healthcare delivery, ensure that the medical personnel are well paid and as at when due, while increasing budgetary allocations and expenditure for adequate medical tools, staff recruitment, training and infrastructural development to provide an enabling environment for access to modern, technology-driven healthcare delivery.

And there should be a law banning politicians in power from going outside our shores for treatment of illnesses. With that, the precious lives of an estimated 253,000 people who die annually in Nigeria due to inadequate healthcare access would be saved and standard healthcare delivery will become our wealth.