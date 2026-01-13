Resident Doctors To Review Strike Suspension In Two Weeks

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said it will review issues surrounding the suspension of its proposed strike within two weeks. The President-elect, Dr Emmanuel Idoko, made the statement in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar, the Cross River State capital yesterday.

It would be recalled that NARD declared an indefinite nationwide strike that began on November 1, 2025 following alleged Federal Government’s failure to implement a 19-point pact with the association.

The association, however, suspended the strike after 29 days following negotiations with the government and an agreement that addressed some of the demands.

It would be further recalled that NARD later announced new plans to resume another strike effective January 12, over alleged non-fulfilment of agreement by the Federal Government. Idoko, former Cross River Chairman of NARD, said that the decision to suspend the strike followed a meeting with Vice President, Kashim Shettima. He said that Shettima appealed to the association to suspend further strike, and engage the Federal Government in further discussions.

He said: “The strike is not called off yet, it was merely kept in abeyance. We shall reassess developments at our next meeting and decide on the next steps.

“Doctors do not embark on strikes for pleasure, we do so in reaction to poor working conditions, inadequate facilities and unfavourable policies that affect healthcare delivery.”

The NARD official said poor remuneration and weak health policies had led to the relocation of many medical doctors from the country.