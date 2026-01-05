Resident Doctors To Resume Suspended Strike Jan 12

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced plans to resume its previously suspended total, indefinite and comprehensive strike with effect from Jan. 12.

This follows the Federal Government’s failure to fully implement agreed resolutions. The decision was taken at an emergency virtual meeting of the association’s National Executive Council (E-NEC) held on Friday and conveyed in a statement issued by NARD and obtained from its official X handle “@nard_nigeria”. The National Officers’ Committee (NOC) said the resumption, tagged “TICS 2.0: No Implementation, No Going Back”, would commence at 12:00 a.m. on Jan. 12.

According to the statement, the NEC directs all centre presidents across the association’s 91 accredited centres to convene congress meetings and thereafter address the media, with the aim of saturating public spaces with information on the planned industrial action within the next seven days.

The association said it would resume the strike alongside a series of coordinated protests, beginning with centre-based demonstrations scheduled to hold from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16.

It added that this would be followed by regional protests to be led by caucus leaders, while a nationwide protest would subsequently be organised by the NARD NOC. NARD stated that the suspension of the renewed strike would only be considered after the full implementation of what it described as its minimum demands.

These include the re-instatement of the five resident doctors disengaged from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja; payment of outstanding promotion and salary arrears.

It added the full implementation of the professional allowance table with arrears captured in the 2026 budget as conditions to be met. Other demands listed by the association include official clarification on skipping and entry-level placement issues by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to chief executives of health institutions.