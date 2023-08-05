Resident Doctors To Embark On Nationwide Protest Wednesday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has directed its members nationwide to embark on a protest and picketing of the Federal Ministry of Health, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, as well as all federal and state tertiary health institutions as from Wednesday, August 9, if their demands were not met by the Federal Government.

This was contained in a circular addressed to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Olufunsho Adebiyi, and a statement jointly signed by NARD’s National President, Dr Emeka Orji and Secretary, Dr Chikezie, Kelechi, as part of a resolution reached at the end of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting which was held on Saturday

The statement reads in part, “This has become necessary to press home our demands which have been

largely neglected by our parent ministry and the federal government.

“We are pained that rather than make genuine and concerted efforts to resolve the challenges that led to the industrial action despite repeated ultimatums, our parent ministry and the federal government have chosen to demonise Nigerian resident doctors instead, after all, their sacrifices and patriotism.

“We, therefore, resolved that it is time the whole world hears our side of the story – the decay and corruption in the health sector as well as the neglect the public health institutions have suffered all these years that led to repeated industrial actions.

“We believe that the government still has time to genuinely address the issues at stake before Wednesday, 9th August 2023, or leave us with no other option.