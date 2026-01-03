Resident Doctors To Commence Nationwide Strike January 12

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced plans to commence an indefinite nationwide strike from January 12, 2026, over what it described as the Federal Government’s continued failure to honour agreed welfare obligations.

The decision followed an Extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Friday, January 2 and was communicated in a statement signed by NARD President, Dr Mohammed Suleiman, which was subsequently shared on X.

According to the association, the industrial action, tagged TICS 2.0, would begin at 12:00 a.m. on January 12 and will remain in force until all unresolved issues are fully addressed by the authorities.

As part of mobilisation efforts, NEC instructed presidents of NARD’s 91 centres nationwide to convene congresses and engage the media within one week to broaden public awareness.

The association also announced plans for centre-based protests scheduled to run from January 12 to 16, after which regional and national demonstrations will follow.

NARD stated that the strike would only be suspended upon the full implementation of its demands. These include the reinstatement of the “FTH Lokoja Five,” payment of outstanding promotion and salary arrears, implementation of professional and specialist allowances, clarification of entry-level placement, resolution of delayed house officers’ salaries, and tangible progress in the collective bargaining process.

Explaining the timeline, Dr. Suleiman noted that the one-week notice period was intended to allow adequate preparation, stakeholder engagement, and proper notification of security agencies and hospital managements across the country.

The association recalled that it had earlier cautioned that medical services nationwide could be disrupted again after the Federal Government failed to implement commitments reached following the suspension of its 29-day strike in November 2025.