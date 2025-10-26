Resident Doctors To Begin Nationwide Strike Friday

On Saturday, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) declared plans to commence an indefinite strike from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the announcement followed a five-hour extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held last Sunday, where the council resolved that the Federal Government had failed to meet the association’s demands despite a 30-day ultimatum issued last month.

In a statement issued by NARD President, Mohammad Suleiman, the association noted that the National Officers Committee had executed its mandate “with grace and confidence” but was left with no choice but to proceed with the industrial action.

“The NEC has unanimously directed us to declare a total, comprehensive, and indefinite strike action to commence on Friday, 31st October 2025, at 11:59 p.m.,” Suleiman stated.

He noted that the council had outlined the minimum demands, strike monitoring directives, and modalities to ensure full compliance by members nationwide.

Suleiman also directed all centre presidents and general secretaries to convene emergency congress meetings to brief members on the resolutions reached.

He accused some individuals in and outside government of harbouring “exploitative plans” against resident doctors, adding that the union would collectively resist such moves.

According to him, members have been urged to use the days leading up to the strike to hand over patients, engage traditional and religious leaders, and sensitise the public and media on the reasons for their action.

“Trust the process, believe in your leaders, and remain resolute. Victory is certain,” he said.

The NARD president added that a communiqué and press conference detailing the association’s demands and decisions would be made available soon.

He reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to act strictly under the directive of the National Executive Council.