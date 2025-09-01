Resident Doctors Threaten Strike, Issue 10-Day Ultimatum To FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has given the federal government 10 days to meet its demands or face a nationwide strike.

The ultimatum was issued in a communiqué released after the association’s Extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The statement was jointly signed by NARD President Dr. Tope Osundara, General Secretary Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku, and Publicity and Social Secretary Dr. Omoha Amobi.

NARD said the decision to issue the ultimatum followed repeated delays in addressing issues affecting members’ welfare and the nation’s healthcare system. The association is demanding the immediate payment of the outstanding 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to all eligible resident doctors, settlement of five months’ arrears of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), commencement of payment of specialist allowances, and restoration of recognition for the West African postgraduate membership certificates.

The communiqué expressed displeasure over the downgrading of the membership certificates of the West African Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, as well as the persistent delay in issuing membership certificates by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

It also condemned the Kaduna State Government for failing to honour commitments made to members of ARD Kaduna and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, and criticized the Oyo State Government for neglecting welfare issues affecting members of ARD LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, despite an ongoing strike.

The NEC called for the immediate implementation of the 2024 CONMESS, urged state governors to prioritize doctors’ welfare, ensure prompt MRTF payments, and take proactive steps to curb emigration while maintaining industrial harmony.

The association extended a final 10-day ultimatum to all relevant government agencies, expiring on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, warning that failure to meet its demands would leave it with no choice but to embark on a nationwide strike.