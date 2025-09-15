Resident Doctors Suspend Strike, Issue Fresh 2-Week Ultimatum To FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has suspended its five-day warning strike, two days after it began, and given the Federal Government an additional two-week ultimatum to meet its demands.

The strike, which began last Friday morning after a 24-hour Grace was given to the Federal Government to meet its demands, was however called off last Saturday night after a virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting, where the doctors resolved to resume work from 8 a.m. yesterday.

Recall that the doctors had issued a series of ultimatums before embarking on the strike; a 21-day ultimatum in July, extended by 10 days, which lapsed on September 10, followed by a final 24-hour deadline.

A communique signed by President of the association, Dr Tope Osundara and Secretary General, Dr Odunbaku Oluwasola, noted that the decision to suspend the strike followed the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing some of its concerns, as well as the commencement of payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), to members who had been previously left out.

The communique partly reads: “Some of our demands have been met. The government has promised to look into other issues. Strike is suspended; resumption of work is Sunday. We did this as a sign of goodwill; and to assist Nigerians who are seeking healthcare in our various facilities.

“After due deliberations, considering the plight of Nigerians who are grappling with health issues under the present harsh economy, the NEC resolved to suspend the strike action effective 8.00 a.m. on Sunday, September 14, 2025, to allow the government a two-week window to fully implement the demands contained in our communique.

“NARD also calls on the Oyo State Government to comply with the 15-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State branch, to address the lingering issues affecting doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

“Failure to do so will compel the NOC of NARD to direct all members within Oyo State to embark on an indefinite solidarity strike.

Furthermore, we urge other state governments to promptly resolve the welfare challenges facing our members in line with the NEC resolution.

“Members in state tertiary hospitals are empowered to continue their industrial action until their respective governments demonstrate a genuine commitment to addressing their concerns,” the statement stressed.