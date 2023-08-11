Resident Doctors Suspend Strike For 2weeks, Resumes Saturday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its ongoing nationwide strike for two weeks, as they review the progress made by the Federal Government to meet their demands.

NARD President, Dr Emeka Orji who spoke to newsmen about the strike being suspended on Friday evening, directed members of the association to resume work at 8 am on Saturday.

According to him, the decision was taken following the visible efforts being made by the Federal Government to meet their demands.

He said that it was observed that the federal government has approved the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), and also commenced work on the circular on one-for-one replacement.

He said: “We just suspended the strike—work to resume at 8 am tomorrow. We will review the progress made in two weeks. The association decided to stop the strike following moves by the federal government to address its demands.

“The circular on one-for-one replacement is a very important demand because we believe it would address the severe manpower shortage in the health sector.

“But from what we have seen, it would take another two weeks for the government to finalize it.”

Orji further added that the government has also initiated processes towards paying salary, hazard and Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) arrears being owed to some of its members

Recall that a few days ago, NARD suspended its planned nationwide protest to press home their demands, following their meeting with the federal government and an appeal from the Permanent Secretary.