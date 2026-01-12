Resident Doctors Suspend Planned Strike After Shettima’s Intervention

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended the planned resumption of its strike action following what it described as firm commitments and measurable progress made by the Federal Government on its longstanding demands.

The decision, which was taken at the association’s Emergency National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting held virtually, was communicated in a communiqué made available to journalists yesterday. NARD said the suspension was strategic and conditional, aimed at allowing the union to objectively assess tangible outcomes at its January NEC meeting slated to commence on January 25.

Announcing the resolution, the Secretary-General of NARD, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the decision followed sustained engagements and direct interventions by key government stakeholders, including the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, acting on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

The communique partly reads: “Following firm commitments from critical stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Ministries of Labour and Finance, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, IPPIS, the National Assembly, and notably the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the NEC unanimously resolved to suspend the resumption of TICS 2.0.”

The communique noted that: “The union acknowledged the direct presidential intervention led by His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima (GCON),” which NEC expressed confidence would result in a lasting resolution of challenges facing the health sector. On the status of its demands, NARD disclosed that progress had been recorded across multiple areas.

It noted that the crisis at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja, had been largely addressed, with the implementation of an earlier committee report and the establishment of a new reconciliation committee involving Chief Medical Directors, the Ministry of Health and NARD to ensure harmony among stakeholders.

On the outstanding 25 and 35 per cent CONMESS arrears, the association said verified lists had been forwarded to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, while the Ministry of Labour had formally written to the Ministry of Finance to hasten payment. Similar progress, the union said, had been recorded on accoutrement allowance, promotion and salary arrears, with relevant lists already transmitted to the Ministry of Finance and the Budget Office.

NARD also said the Federal Ministry of Health would issue a clarification to hospital chief executives affirming CONMESS 3 as the recognised entry level for resident doctors, in line with guidance from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

On locum practice and workhour regulation, the association disclosed that a multi-stakeholder committee comprising the Ministry of Health, NARD, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and chief medical directors had been constituted, with preliminary activities already underway.

The union further stated that “concrete steps” had been taken towards the implementation of specialist allowance, while the welfare of house officers had received intervention from the Ministry of Labour, with plans for engagement between the Ministry of Health and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria over salary delays and arrears.

On professional allowances, NARD said a circular had already been released and that assurances had been given that arrears covering 18 months would be captured in the 2026 budget, with implementation expected to begin with the January salary.

Meanwhile, NEC members have been directed to hold emergency congress meetings at their centres today to brief members on the resolutions, while a town hall meeting is also slated for Wednesday by 3pm to further engage members.