The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will on Wednesday convene its National Executive Council meeting to decide on possible industrial action as the deadline of its 10-day ultimatum draws to a close.

The doctors’ union had warned that failure by relevant government agencies to address its demands could trigger a nationwide strike.

The looming threat has heightened concerns over Nigeria’s already overstretched healthcare system, plagued by a shortage of personnel, dilapidated infrastructure, and overcrowded facilities.

Resident doctors, who form the backbone of medical services in teaching and specialist hospitals, have staged multiple strikes in recent years over unpaid salaries, poor welfare packages, and unsafe working conditions.

Health experts have cautioned that a fresh strike by resident doctors could paralyse medical services across the country, driving patients to costly private hospitals and worsening already fragile health outcomes.

READ ALSO

In a communiqué dated September 1, 2025, and signed by NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundara; General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the association listed key demands.

These include immediate disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, payment of five months’ arrears from the 25–35 per cent CONMESS review, and clearance of other long-standing salary backlogs.

The doctors also pressed for the settlement of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears, the prompt release of specialist allowances, and the reinstatement of recognition for West African postgraduate membership certificates, which they argue is vital for career progression.

In addition, NARD urged the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria to immediately issue membership certificates to all eligible candidates.

The doctors further demanded full implementation of the 2024 Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), resolution of outstanding welfare disputes affecting their colleagues in Kaduna State, and urgent intervention to address the grievances of resident doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Osundara said the outcome of today’s NEC meeting would determine the association’s next step.

“We are holding our NEC meeting tomorrow (today), and the outcome will determine our next line of action. At the meeting, we will review whether the government has made any meaningful progress on addressing our demands.

“If there is a positive response, it will guide our decision, but if not, the council will take a firm stance on the next steps, including the possibility of industrial action,” he said.

NARD’s First Vice-President, Dr. Tajudeen Abdulrauf, confirmed that the NEC will reconvene today to review developments and decide on the union’s next course of action.

He said, “The outcome of the meeting will depend on the government’s response to our demands. If they are not addressed, we cannot guarantee industrial harmony, and a strike remains likely. Remember, we gave a three-week ultimatum in July and extended it.

“In the spirit of dialogue, the NEC mandated the National Officers’ Committee to engage stakeholders for another three weeks, yet nothing has been done. When we meet tomorrow, we will review the government’s response and decide on the next line of action,” Abdulrauf said.