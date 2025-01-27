Share

Resident doctors at the Federal Teaching Hospital Lokoja (FTHL) took to the streets to protest the suspension of their president, Dr Jimoh Umar and demanded his immediate reinstatement.

The doctors are also calling for better working conditions, payment of outstanding allowances, and an end to the casualization of doctors.

According to Dr Olushola Baoku, immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Kogi, the Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate, approved Dr Umar’s reinstatement on December 12, 2024. However, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Olatunde Alabi, has refused to comply with the directive.

The doctors are also demanding the recruitment of more medical personnel to address the gross manpower shortage at the hospital.

They claim that the hospital has only 45 resident doctors, down from 210 in 2019, resulting in an unbearable workload.

The protest is not just about Dr Umar’s reinstatement but also about the welfare of doctors and the quality of healthcare services at the hospital.

The doctors are calling on the CMD to obey the Minister’s directive and address their demands to prevent further protests.

“All we are saying as doctors is that the CMD should obey the superior order according to Section 3 of Civil Service Rule 100402 (u and aa) and 100301 (D and I) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“It says refusal to treat official files, violation of auto secrecy, act unbecoming of a public officer and insubordination, are all acts of misconduct. All these are contained in the public service rule, and all of us are under the public service rules including the CMD.”

“So, if the Minister has approved a letter through the Perm. Sec., nobody under the PS from top to bottom must refuse to act. That is gross insubordination, and it is contrary and arbitrary to the renewed Hope Agent of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“We are stakeholders’ in this country and we will not allow sabotage. We are calling on the CMD to immediately release the letter that is in his custody and reinstate the ARD FTHL President, Dr Jimoh Umar.”

“We are also calling on the CMD to obey the “Accord of Abuja” on July 18, 2024, where the CMD promised to pay all outstanding arrears of doctors before December 2024 in the presence of the Minister and the Perm. Sec.”

“You cannot violate a memorandum of understanding MoU). So, we are asking the CMD to call on the top management committee to pay all doctor’s arrears,” Baoku.”

Baoku, who is the NMA National Committee Chairman on Universal Health Care, and holder of Integrity Icon of Nigeria, also called for immediate recruitment of doctors at FTHL, saying there was a gross manpower shortage.

“Again we are asking for recruitment of more doctors at FTHL as we are dying of work overload due to the gross inadequate of doctors, nurses, attendance even the cleaners.”

“This is not ‘Japa’ syndrome but self-inflicted migration; people are leaving this hospital on a daily basis because of the casualisation of doctors.”

“So, we are calling on the CMD to immediately advertise and recruit more doctors and other health workers into the hospital.”

“Even though the CMD has been claiming that he was not granted waivers by the federal government, hence, we are passionately appealing to the Minister to promptly give a waiver to enable the management to employ more doctors.”

“Again, we are saying no victimisation of doctors because there is provision for the right to protest and demand our rights under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; right to demand equity, fairness and accountability.”

“So, there should be no victimisation for demanding your rights, and we should not be shut down because we speak, and there should be no query when we speak.”

“Finally, we are calling the FTHL to work because we believe in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu for effective service delivery to citizens in our hospitals.”

“We believe in the vision of the President and we will not sit and fold our arms and allow his vision of delivering quality healthcare to Nigerians to be sabotaged.”

“So all our departments and equipment must work, the A&E, X-RAY, ICU, and Aialysis Unit must all work. These are our clear demands,”.

“We have also written a series of letters of complaints to this effect to the Minister, the SGF, Head of Service to the Federation, before resorting to this final protest,” Baoku said

Also speaking, the embattled ARD FTHL President, Dr Jimoh Umar, described the unfolding event as very unfortunate, noting that the association had been having a series of issues with FTHL management since January 2024.

According to Umar, the critical issue is about the welfare of doctors and the gross shortage of manpower in the hospital.

“So, it is the deliberate refusal of the management to employ more doctors that is the root of the crisis. On a daily basis, we see adverts from other federal hospitals employing more doctors regularly.”

“It will interest you to know that when I joined the FTHL in 2019, we had a total of over 210 resident doctors, but presently it has drastically dropped to 45 doctors which is depressing and not encouraging, resulting in work overload.”

“One doctor is now doing the work of 10 to 11 doctors at FTHL. But instead of the management to listen to our demands, they resulted in victimisation.”

“What we are saying is that the CMD should release and affect the federal government letter in his custody for me (Umar) to be reinstated.”

“We can assure you that this protest is going to be a continuous exercise until our demands are met,” Umar added.

The protest doctors who walked around the hospital premises carried placards with various inscriptions: such as “Reinstate our President, Uphold Abuja Accord”; “Stop Killing of FTH Lokoja, Dr Alabi”; and “Enough is Enough, Reinstate our President”.

Others were: “Honour Minister’s Directive and Reinstate Dr Jimoh Umar”; “Pay All our outstanding Accoutrement Allowances, and Minimum Wages Arrears”; Bring back our President; Stop Casualisation of Doctors; 8 years in office, Zero Employment”, among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: