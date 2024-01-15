Resident Doctors In Ekiti Begin Indefinite Strike

…as Suspected Hoodlums Invade Hospital, Allegedly Taking Away Corpse Without Payment

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti (EKSUTH) has directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike with immediate effect

This follows the invasion of some suspected hoodlums on Monday at the Hospital where some doctors were attacked.

The hoodlums reportedly destroyed some facilities at the hospital alleging that the negligence of doctors at the hospital led to the “untimely death of the father of one of them”.

The Resident Doctors gave the directive to the members to embark on an immediate strike in a letter addressed to the Chief Medical Director, Professor Kayode Olabanji and signed by the President of the Association, Dr Famous Adeyemi.

The letter read:” The above-named association write to notify you of the decision of the Emergency Congress held today to embark on an indefinite strike with immediate effect.

“This is followed the actions of hoodlums who stormed the Accident and Emergency unit of the Hospital in the early hours of today and assaulted some members of the Association, destroyed several hospital equipment, properties and stole a Corpse during the attack

“This attack is happening at the time when our members are showing understanding with the State Government on the now-implementation of our demands on improved welfare vis-a-vis being faced with work overload and exhaustion which is as a result of poor remuneration, pay disparity and the attending effect of local brain drain

We wish to use this message to call on the management of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSU(TH) and the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Abayomi to apprehend the culprits and bring them to justice for their actions

“We also implore the State Government to as a matter of urgency attend to our pending demands which bother on improved welfare of our members We implore the management and the Government to provide a lasting solution to this incessant

“The strike will not be called off until our demands are met” the ARD stated.

Addressing the health workers, the state Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council, Mr Femi Ajoloko said their lives were in danger due to incessant attacks on them by families of patients.

Mr. Ajoloko announced that the strike would not be called off until EKSUTH management and the Ekiti State government guaranteed their security.

Other labour leaders who spoke lamented the shortage of medical personnel in the hospital and called on the government to do the needful.

Eyewitnesses told Journalists that the “son of a patient who died in the hospital this morning ( Monday, Jan 15) accused health workers on duty of negligence and incompetence which led to the death of his father, thereby destroying property at the hospital and also injured himself in the process.”

According to the report, the man, joined by his family and some drivers, chased away all health workers and took away the corpse without paying any medical bill.

While reacting to the incident, the Chief Medical Director, CMD of the Hospital, Professor Kayode Olabanji said management would not tolerate any act of violence or mayhem being unleashed on members of staff of the Hospital

The management said it frowned at the activities of hoodlums who vandalised the Accident and Emergency Complex of the Hospital and took away a corpse early today

The CMD in a press statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs Department. of the hospital, Rolake Adewumi said: “The management has stationed four armed policemen at the Accident and Emergency as well as two armed policemen at the main gate to strengthen the security of the hospital until further notice.”

He pointed out that the Division Police Officer in charge of Oke-Ila Division, SP Sesan Falade has also assured of frequent patrol of the Hospital premises.

Also, the EKSUTH boss noted that “the Management and the DPO had met with the State Chairman of Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria Mr Sunday Adeola and mandated him to produce the ring leader because the Management heard that the person involved is a member of the Association. ”

The CMD explained further the person who was involved in a recent similar occurrence at the Neo-Natal ward will face the wrath of the law as the case is already in the court and the culprit is being prosecuted.

“Prof Olabanji therefore appealed to the members of staff to calm down as steps are in the right direction to ensure that such incident does not occur again”, saying” The management will not tolerate any act of molestation of its staff while discharging their duties.”