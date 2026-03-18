Resident Doctors Demand Protection From Terrorists

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) yesterday condemned Monday’s multiple bomb explosions in Maiduguri and demanded urgent measures to safeguard healthcare facilities and personnel.

In a statement, President Mohammad Suleiman described the deadly suicide bombing attack as “tragic, barbaric and unacceptable”. The bombing, which affected several locations in the metropolis, including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, raising concerns over the safety of health institutions in conflict prone areas.

NARD said it was particularly disturbed that one of the explosions occurred within the premises of UMTH, the largest tertiary health facility in North East . “Hospitals are sacred spaces meant for healing, hope and preservation of life.

“To witness such a place targeted by acts of violence is both painful and unacceptable,” the association said. The body, however, noted with relief that none of its members at UMTH were harmed during the bombing. It commended resident doctors, medical and dental students, as well as other healthcare workers, for their courage and professionalism in promptly attending to victims of the explosions.

The association also lauded the management of UMTH for its swift coordination and leadership in handling the emergency situation. It called on the Federal Government and security agencies to strengthen the security architecture around healthcare facilities, especially in vulnerable and conflict affected areas.