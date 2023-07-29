Resident Doctors Continue Strike, Rejects N25,000 Allowance From FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has said its ongoing strike continues after rejecting the N25,000 recently approved by the Federal Government as allowance.

NARD in a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) from Monday 24th July to Saturday 29th July 2023, has insisted all its demands must be met before they return to work.

The communique signed by NARD President, Orji Emeka Innocent, Secretary-General, Dr Chikezie Kelechi, and Publicity & Social Secretary, Dr Umar Musa, also urged the government to consider ways of placating Nigerians who were currently struggling to grapple with the hardship of the removal of petrol subsidy has brought on them, but most importantly, to ensure savings from the subsidy removal would be prudently utilized for the common good of the people.

The communique partly reads: “NEC resolved to continue the ongoing nationwide total and indefinite strike action until reasonable progress is made by the government to address her demands as contained in the ultimatum issued to the federal government on the 5th of July 2023.

“To demand the immediate release of the circular on the One-for-One policy for the replacement of exited clinical workers for implementation, as we cannot continue to watch our members lose their lives and break down under

the weight of work overload occasioned by the massive depletion of clinical staff in our hospitals on account of brain drain.

“To demand as a matter of urgency, the immediate payment of the 2023 medical residency training fund (MRTF). To demand the payment of all salaries and arrears including the salary arrears of 2014-2016, arrears of hazard allowance, arrears of consequential adjustment of the minimum wage, and promotion arrears to our deserving

members without further delay.

“To call on the MDCN to reverse herself on the downgrading of the membership certificate as this is an ill wind that blows no one good, adding that continuing on this path would only reduce the value placed on the postgraduate medical training in Nigeria.

“To call on the governors of Abia, Kaduna, and Enugu states as well as other states where our members’ welfare is neglected, to as a matter of urgency look into these challenges in order to resolve them amicably.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these governors are expected to among others, clear salary backlogs, pay promotion arrears, adopt/review the CONMESS salary structure, review the hazard allowance, and domesticate the medical residency training act as well as pay the MRTF using the new circular issued by NSIWC in January 2023 (as was done by their counterparts in Delta, Benue Ogun, and Osun states).

The communique added: “To vehemently reject the paltry 25% increment in the basic salary of doctors as well as the accoutrement allowance, adding that her earlier demand is for full restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to its right value as of the time of the approval of the structure in 2009.

“To vehemently reject the casualization of doctors under any guise in all tertiary health institutions in Nigeria, warning that this could be a subject of industrial action in the near future if not nipped in the bud now.

“To call for the immediate unconditional release of our trainer, Prof. Ekanem Philip-Ephraim of UCTH Calaber, and to call on the government to beef up security in the country to forestall such occurrences.”