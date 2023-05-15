Resident Doctors Commence 5 Day Warning Strike Wednesday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), has resolved to embark on a five-day warning strike beginning froondnesday, 17 May 2023 to end on Monday, 22 May 2203, following the failure of the Federal Government to meet its demands.

The doctors made this known after their extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Monday, May 15, to assess the government’s response to the two weeks ultimatum it issued to the Federal Government on April 29, 2023, to implement the agreements reached with the association or face industrial action.

However, the President of NARD, Dr Emeka Orji has revealed that despite the ultimatum which ended on Saturday, May 13, 2023, the government did not negotiate with the doctors regarding their demands, and thus, the association resolved that the warning strike would be total, involving both emergency and clinical operations in the hospitals.

The doctors are demanding an immediate increment in the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to the tune of 200 per cent of the current gross salary of doctors and the new allowances included in the letter written by the association to the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, on July 7, 2022, on the review of CONMESS.

NARD also demanded the immediate payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) in line with the agreements reached at the stakeholders’ meeting convened by the Federal Ministry of Health.

It equally demanded the commencement of payment of all salary arrears owed to its members including 2014, 2015, and 2016 salary arrears as well as areas of the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage.