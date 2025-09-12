Resident Doctors Begin 5-Day Warning Strike

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Friday announced the commencement of a five-day warning strike, following the expiration of its fresh ultimatum to the Federal Government over unpaid allowances, salary arrears, and unresolved welfare issues.

The Association made this announcement in a press statement titled “Declaration of strike action,” and signed by NARD Secretary-General, Dr Oluwasola Odunbaku.

According to the statement, the industrial action was in response to what it described as government inaction on long-standing demands.

NARD stated that the decision followed a six-hour virtual Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting, after the expiration of its ultimatum to the government, a 21-day deadline issued in July 2025, which was later extended by 10 days and lapsed on September 10.

The doctors then gave the government a final 24 hours, which expired on Thursday, September 11.

“Good morning, NEC Members, thank you all for your continued cooperation and understanding. As clearly stated in our earlier communique, the strike is scheduled to commence at 8:00 am today (Friday).

“All Centre leadership is expected to guide their members accordingly. Further updates will be communicated to NEC members in due course,” he said.

The E-NEC expressed disappointment that, despite these repeated extensions, the Federal Government had still failed to address critical welfare issues, leaving the association with no choice but to proceed with industrial action.

New Telegraph recalls that among the grievances are the non-disbursement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, payment of five months’ arrears from the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, and outstanding specialist and hazard allowances.