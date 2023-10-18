Reshuffling In Senate: Ashiru Replaces Umahi As Deputy Leader

…As Nwebonyi Takes Over Deputy Whip position

There was a minor reshuffle in the Senate leadership on Wednesday, as the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced Senator Ashiru Oyelola Yisa as the new Deputy Leader of the Senate.

Akpabio also announced the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, as the Deputy Whip of the 10th Senate.

Ashiru replaced Senator David Umahi, who briefly served as the Deputy Leader of the Senate before he was appointed as the Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Ashiru, who represents Kwara South Senatorial District, is a ranking member of the apex legislative Chamber, having served in the Ninth Assembly.

On the other hand, Senator Nwebonyi, who is a first-timer in the Senate, is the Deputy Chairman, of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Senate as well as a member of a number of other Standing Committees of the Senate.