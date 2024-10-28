Reshuffle: Group Charges Matawalle, Keyamo To Do More To Make Tinubu Proud In 2025

Share

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has welcomed President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet reshuffle, urging ministers to continue their outstanding work and build on the progress achieved so far.

The group specifically commended Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo for their exceptional performances, which have contributed significantly to the administration’s success.

In a statement by Dr. Bolaji Abdullahi, the NDF said Matawalle’s leadership in combating insecurity is yielding tangible results and bolstering national stability and security.

Abdullahi, meanwhile, said Keyamo has transformed Nigeria’s aerospace landscape and driven developmental projects, impacting infrastructure and economic growth.

Other ministers, including Nyesom Wike, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Mohammad Abubakar, Professor Joseph Utsev, and Dave Umahi, were also praised for their notable contributions in their respective sectors.

“We take this moment to commend the exceptional performances of Bello Matawalle and Festus Keyamo. Their tireless efforts, dedication, and unrelenting passion have significantly contributed to the administration’s resounding success, inspiring hope and confidence in the Nigerian people,” the statement said.

“Visibly, Matawalle has demonstrated exceptional leadership acumen, pragmatism, and hands-on expertise in combating insecurity. His dedication to national security has been exemplary, yielding tangible results that have bolstered national stability and security.

“Matawalle’s proactive approach has effectively addressed critical security challenges, showcasing his capacity to drive transformative change. We encourage him to continue his excellent work, pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in defence management.

“Keyamo has spearheaded innovative initiatives in the aviation sector, transforming Nigeria’s aerospace landscape and cementing his position as a visionary leader.

“His commitment to developmental projects has positively impacted the nation’s infrastructure and economic growth, demonstrating his resolve to drive progress.

“Ministers Nyesom Wike, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Mohammad Abubakar, Professor Joseph Utsev, and Dave Umahi have also stood out. ”

The group applauded President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and commitment to Nigeria’s progress, citing his resolve to reshuffle the cabinet as a demonstration of his dedication to excellence.

The NDF urged all ministers to emulate Matawalle and Keyamo’s exemplary performances, striving for excellence and making President Tinubu proud.

