Reshaping Maritime Academy For Blue Economy’s Growth

In line with the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) December 2017 Technical Advisory Mission to Nigeria, remarkable progress has been recorded at the Maritime Academy of Nigeria after several challenges, reports BAYO AKOMOLAFE

For about four decades, the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, Akwa Ibom State has faced several challenges of inadequate and inconsistent funding, shortage of qualified and experienced lecturers, and outdated infrastructure and facilities. Other issues include lack of adequate sea time for cadets’ practical training, a high cadet-to-staff ratio, and strained host community relations.

Specifically, the academy has been historically underfunded, which significantly impacted its ability to pro- vide quality education and training. In some cases, funding was either delayed or not provided as promised. Additionally, the academy has struggled with a lack of qualified and experienced instructors.

However, with the Inter- national Maritime Organisation (IMO)’s Mission to Nigeria in 2017, the academy has been restructured and re- positioned for global competitiveness as key nonconformities previously observed have all been addressed, with the goal of enhancing the institution’s training capacity.

Upgrade

For instance, the areas of upgrade include the installation of state-of-the-art simulators for hands-on training; a fully equipped marine engineering workshop with functional marine engines and other equipment; a marine exhibition hall showcasing real ship components and other equipment; a survival pool complex with covered pools for different trainings including HUET facilities; a jetty head with full complement of facilities for PSCRB training, and a functional free-fall lifeboat with davit.

Furthermore, the Acting Rector of the academy, Dr. Kevin Okonna, noted during a visit of the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez, to Nigeria that the academy currently trains and graduates about 200 cadets yearly, with three quarter of the cadets being in the seafaring professions and all being registered with at least one professional body, including; the Nautical Institute, UK, IMAREST, UK and CILT Nigeria while still in school.

The academy, he added, also trained more than 4,000 participants yearly in the available 48 accredited mandatory short courses and specialised seafarers training programmes, comprising more than 700 participants annually in the preparatory classes for Certificates of Competency (COC) examinations leading to issuance of seafarers’ COC by the NIMASA.

Moreover, Okonna stressed that the reforms in the Academy are also in tandem with the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at unlocking the vast potential of Nigeria’s Blue Economy and positioning the country as a regional maritime powerhouse, ex- plaining that the academy’s focus on excellence, infra

structural upgrade, and improved training standards is aimed at reflecting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for national development and maritime advancement. He therefore reaffirmed the academy’s commitment to sustaining the tempo through innovation, transparency, and strategic partnerships with industry stakeholders.

Interaction

Also, the Secretary General of IMO had an inspiring interaction with 20 cadets of the academy for over two hours, where he provided valuable insights into the IMO’s current focus areas, global maritime strategies, the future of seafaring in a rapidly evolving industry and how cadets can align their training with international best practices, advising the young seafarers to actively support the transition to sustainable shipping by implementing eco-friendly practices and applying knowledge gained from maritime training institutions.

Sharing personal values and advice that shaped his personal professional journey, the IMO scribe said that the qualities that helped him grow were humility, knowledge sharing, ambition in moderation and advised cadets to be humble, learn as much as possible, always be professional, share knowledge freely, gather experience as much as they can, maintain integrity, take opportunities as they come, and understand that not every opportunity is remunerated.

Furthermore, the IMO’s scribe expressed satisfaction over the training facilities at the academy, commending the acting rector for adherence to global maritime standards, particularly its efforts in producing competent, technology-driven maritime professionals capable of driving Nigeria’s participation in the blue economy.

He said: “Thank you for bringing the Cadets of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, the future of shipping in Nigeria and the World. Un- fortunately, I couldn’t visit the Academy this time, but from the presentation, it has grown immensely since 2017 till 2025.”

Also, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, commended the acting rector for the good work he did at the academy, stressing that the transformation taking place there was impressive and reflects the renewed drive to align maritime education with the goals of the blue economy.

In addition, he noted that the academy’s visible infrastructure renewal, enhanced academic standards, and the possession of cutting-edge training facilities have further strengthened Nigeria’s capacity to produce worldclass seafarers and maritime professionals.

Last line

In order to make the institution more globally recognised, challenge of insufficient sea time for cadets to gain the practical experience required for their profession- al careers must be addressed by the Federal Government in partnership with shipping line doing business on Nigerian waters.