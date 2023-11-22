Resettlement: Zulum Closes GSSSS Monguno IDP Camp, Orders Immediate Rehabilitation

In continuation with his resettlement drive, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has officially closed the Government Senior Science Secondary School, Monguno Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp, and resettled at the 1,000 housing units to pave the way for the rehabilitation of the school and allow the resumption of academic activities.

Zulum who has been in Monguno since Monday made the announcement on Wednesday during an inspection visit at the camp to assess the extent of destruction resulting from the Boko Haram attack and the prolonged use by IDPs.

The GSSSS Monguno camp, houses IDPs from parts of Kukawa, Nganzai, Marte, and Guzamala displaced by Boko Haram insurgents.

The Governor ordered that the IDPs be allocated and relocated to the 1,000 resettlement houses built for victims of over one decade-old Boko Haram insurgency.

Monguno’s 1,000 houses are part of the housing intervention that forms over 10,000 resettlement houses constructed by Zulum’s administration since 2019.

Zulum also pointed out that IDPs who are from communities and villages that attain relative peace will be returned, particularly those from Kekeno, mile 90, and Yoyo among others.

The Governor said the Borno State Government will provide a resettlement package to those who are willing to return to their ancestral lands.

“We will return those of you from communities which have attained relative peace, everyone that is willing to return will be provided with a resettlement package to pick up the pieces of their lives”, Zulum said.”